County jobless rate falls again in February

The unemployment rate for Newton County for the month of February was 4.6 percent according to preliminary data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

Newton County was tied with neighboring Lauderdale County and Jones County for the 31st lowest unemployment rate in the state. It is four tenths of a percentage point lower than the recorded jobless rate in January of 5.0 percent.

Due to annual benchmarking performed by the MDES, the historical monthly data is not currently available for comparison. By the end of April when benchmarking is complete revised prior year data should be available.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2018 was 4.5 percent. The state’s seasonally adjusted series reported an over the month decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from 4.6 in January.

This is the lowest rate for Mississippi since the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics began calculating state unemployment rates for January 1976 forward. The rate decreased nine-tenths of a percentage point when compared to February 2017.

The seasonally adjusted number of employed individuals decreased 100 from January. The February seasonally adjusted number of unemployed individuals at 57,700 is the lowest for the state since July 1979.

In February, there were 2,500 more jobs in Mississippi than in January, and 14,300 more than February 2017, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. The current 1,163,700 jobs in Mississippi are the most jobs in the state since the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics began calculating state nonfarm seasonally adjusted data numbers for January 1990 forward.

Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2018 was 4.5 percent, decreasing one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 4.6 percent. When compared to the February 2017 rate of 5.1 percent, the rate decreased six-tenths of a percentage point. The number of unemployed decreased 600 over the month, while the employed total increased 13,300 from the prior month.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 8,600 over the month and was 11,000 higher than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were government, leisure and hospitality, and construction. For the month of February 2018, thirty counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 4.5 percent.

Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of February at 3.1 percent followed by Union County at 3.2 percent.

Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for February at 13.7 percent followed by Issaquena County at 11.1 percent.