ECCC’s annual Kids’ College scheduled June 11-22

ECCC’s annual Kids’ College scheduled June 11-22By ECCC SUBMITTED NEWS,
East Central Community College will host its annual Kids’ College program June 11-15 and June 18-22 on the Decatur campus.
The annual event, which features numerous courses and combines fun and learning for ages 5-12, costs $50 per class and includes a Kids’ College T-shirt for each participant.
Students can register online at eccc.edu/continuing-education. The deadline to register is May 25, 2018.
For more information, contact Misty Smith, director of the Success Center, at 601-635-6137, or email misty.smith@eccc.edu.
Course offerings include:
June 11-June 15
8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 5-8
3D Computer Modeling • Ages 5-8
Mad Scientists • Ages 9-12
10:30 a.m. - noon
Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 9-12
3D Computer Modeling • Ages 9-12
Mad Scientists • Ages 5-8
June 18-June 22
8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Painting & Drawing • Ages 5-8
Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 9-12
3D Printing • Ages 5-8
Out of this World Cuisine • Ages 9-12
10:30 a.m. - noon
Painting & Drawing • Ages 9-12
Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 5-8
3D Printing • Ages 9-12
Out of this World Cuisine • Ages 5-8