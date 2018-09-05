ECCC’s annual Kids’ College scheduled June 11-22

East Central Community College will host its annual Kids’ College program June 11-15 and June 18-22 on the Decatur campus.

The annual event, which features numerous courses and combines fun and learning for ages 5-12, costs $50 per class and includes a Kids’ College T-shirt for each participant.

Students can register online at eccc.edu/continuing-education. The deadline to register is May 25, 2018.

For more information, contact Misty Smith, director of the Success Center, at 601-635-6137, or email misty.smith@eccc.edu.

Course offerings include:

June 11-June 15

8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 5-8

3D Computer Modeling • Ages 5-8

Mad Scientists • Ages 9-12

10:30 a.m. - noon

Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 9-12

3D Computer Modeling • Ages 9-12

Mad Scientists • Ages 5-8

June 18-June 22

8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Painting & Drawing • Ages 5-8

Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 9-12

3D Printing • Ages 5-8

Out of this World Cuisine • Ages 9-12

10:30 a.m. - noon

Painting & Drawing • Ages 9-12

Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 5-8

3D Printing • Ages 9-12

Out of this World Cuisine • Ages 5-8