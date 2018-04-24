ECCC offering numerous courses during summer online, on-campus terms

East Central Community College in Decatur is offering a variety of courses this summer both online and on the Decatur campus, as well as locations in Carthage, Louisville, and Philadelphia.

In addition, the year-round status of the Federal Pell Grant was recently reinstated, which means students may be eligible for Pell Grants for the summer terms using their current 2017-18 FAFSA.

“Summer is a perfect time to catch up or get ahead on your college studies,” said Randall Lee, ECCC’s vice president for student services. “With the newly reinstated year-round Pell Grant, some students may be eligible for Pell Grants during the summer terms.”

The college is offering courses during three terms: Summer Online Term, Summer I (June) Term, and Summer II (July) Term.

Registration for all three terms can be done online at eccc.edu, or students can receive assistance by calling 601-635-6375 or emailing go2ec@eccc.edu.

The Summer Online Term begins on Tuesday, May 29, and ends on Thursday, July 19. The last day to register is Friday, May 25. Among the courses available are Accounting I, Art Appreciation, General Biology I with Lab, Anatomy and Physiology I & II with Labs, Microbiology with Lab, Business Accounting, Introduction to Business, Business Statistics, Computer Applications I, Introduction to Criminal Justice, Principles of Macroeconomics, Human Growth and Development, English Composition I & II, American Literature I & II, World Literature I & II, World Geography, Western Civilization I & II, American History I & II, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, Trigonometry, Statistics, Spanish I, Music Appreciation, General Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Marriage and Family, and Public Speaking I, among others.

The Summer I (June) Term begins on Monday, June 4, and ends on Thursday, June 28. The last day to register is Tuesday, June 5. Among the courses offered on the Decatur campus include General Biology I & II with Lab, Anatomy and Physiology I & II with Lab, General Chemistry I with Lab, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, Spanish I & II, Music Appreciation, and Public Speaking I, among others. English Composition I will be offered in Carthage at the Leake County Vocational Center and in Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Neshoba County Career-Technical Center. Intermediate Algebra will be offered in Louisville at the Winston-Louisville Vocational Center.

The Summer II (July) Term begins on Monday, July 2, and ends on Thursday, July 26. The last day to register is Tuesday, July 3. Among the courses offered in Decatur include Anatomy and Physiology II with Lab, General Chemistry II with Lab, English Composition I & II, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, and American National Government. English Composition II will be offered in Carthage and Philadelphia, and College Algebra will be offered in Philadelphia.

A full list of all courses being offered during all three terms and the locations can be found at the myEC tab on the front of eccc.edu, and then clicking on Summer 2018 Course Schedule.