Eudora Welty exhibit to be on display in April at East Central

“Welty”, an exhibit featuring photographs by Eudora Welty, will be on display during the month of April at East Central Community College in Decatur.

The exhibit will be on display April 3 to April 27 in the college’s Mamie Ethel Burton Memorial Library. The Burton Library is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sundays. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

There will be an Open House reception on Thursday, April 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the reception.

During the early 1930s, Welty traveled across Mississippi as a publicist for the Works Progress Administration and used the opportunity to take hundreds of photographs of her native state. A few years later, her writing career was well-launched and her camera put away. It was not until the 1970s that the photographs were examined for their relationship to Welty’s writing.

The exhibit juxtaposes some of those photographs with excerpts from her writing to show the relationship between her source material and her writing.

The exhibit “Welty” comprises 14 photographs and passages from her books such as “The Wide Net,” “Delta Wedding,” “The Golden Apples,” “A Curtain of Green,” and “Some Notes on River Country.”

The photographs were selected from more than 1,200 negatives Welty donated to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Photographs by Eudora Welty are courtesy of Eudora Welty L.L.C. and the Eudora Welty Collection, Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

For additional information on the exhibit, contact Leslie Hughes, dean of learning resources at East Central Community College, at lhughes@eccc.edu or 601-635-6219.