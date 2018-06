Newton voters in Ward 4 will be heading back to the polls on June 22 to decide who will be their alderman after Ramonica Evans and David Carr received enough votes for a runoff after the June 1 special election.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.