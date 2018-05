The unemployment rate for Newton County reached a 17-year low in April according to data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. Newton County’s jobless rate was 4.5 percent, decreasing only one tenths of a percentage point from March’s rate. The county’s rate is the lowest for April since 2001, when it was 4.3 percent.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.