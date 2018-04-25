New scale adopted for dispatchers

The Newton County Board of Supervisors approved changing the pay scale for new dispatcher hires at their regular meeting on Thursday.

911 and Emergency Management Director Brian Taylor suggested the change after analyzing the pay scale for the current dispatchers. Taylor said the change will provide more structure for future hires.

Right now, if new hires don’t have any previous dispatching their pay starts at $9 per hour, and if they have experience they start at $9.50.

Under the new pay scale, new hires without experience will start off at $10 and would still be able to get cost-of-living raises, approved by the board, that are usually 3 percent.

Taylor also updated the board about the ongoing 911 system and said that it should be completed by September.