Robinson named NHS STAR student

Kadrian Robinson was named a STAR Student.

The Newton High School senior achieved the highest ACT score in his class, and he plans to attend either Alcorn State or Mississippi Valley State in the fall to pursue a double major of business administration and music education. He is the son of Catina and Keith Robinson.

Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students & teachers in Mississippi through its Education Celebration.

To be eligible for the STAR Student honor, a student may be a regularly enrolled senior or an approved dually enrolled student in an accredited public or private high school and or an accredited post-secondary institution. The student must be completing his or her last year of work and must be eligible to receive a diploma in the current school year. The student must have an overall ACT composite score of at least 25 and an overall average of 93 or above in selected subjects in the ninth, tenth, eleventh, and first-semester twelfth grades.

The STAR Program Education Celebration will be held Thursday, April 12.