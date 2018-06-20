Senate, Rep. races are set

Senate, Rep. races are setBy DEMETRIUS THOMPSON,
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 9:23am
Voters across the county will again head to the polls on Tuesday to decide two U.S. Capitol Hill runoff races.
Voters across the county will again head to the polls on Tuesday to decide two U.S. Capitol Hill runoff races.
After almost every football practice at Lake last year, football coach Tate Hanna could find... READ MORE
Funeral services for William Burton were held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 14 at Thomas & Jones... READ MORE
It has been a busy first six months of 2018 for local chambers of commerce.
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Arthur Corbitt of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter,... READ MORE