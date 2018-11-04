Suspect caught with drugs during stop

While Newton Police officers were searching for the person who shot into the Rush Medical Building last week, Police Capt. Johnny Martin conducted a traffic stop that netted a drug bust that took marijuana and crack cocaine off the streets.

Joseph Buckley, 21, was arrested and charged with possession of an enhanced firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. His bond had not been announced as of press time Monday.

Police Chief Harvey Curry said Martin made the stop to question the suspect about the incident on Thursday that saw a person in a car drive down Hwy. 80 and shoot a gun, a bullet from which went into the Rush Medical Building.

Martin found the suspect with crack cocaine, marijuana, a gun and $1,600 cash. The suspect is still in the Newton County Jail as of Monday night.

Curry said the search is still on for the suspect in the shooting. He said they have surveillance images of the shooting, and they have identified the car.

However, the identity of the suspect or the suspected car was not released as of Monday afternoon.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Curry said.

No person was injured in either incident, and both cases remain under investigation.