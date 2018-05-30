Tommy Mabry coming to ECCC

East Central Community College and Weems Community Mental Health are hosting inspirational speaker Tommy Mabry on Tuesday, June 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Huff Auditorium.

The event is also funded by the Mississippi Prevention Alliance for Communities and Colleges. There is no admission charge.

Mabry will give an inspirational message that tells about his background. He was kicked out of seven elementary and three middle schools, locked up for a business burglary at age 11 and received a gunshot wound while skipping school in his senior year of high school.

But also in 2007, he became the first high school Graduate of his family and received a full college basketball scholarship.

In 2011, he was elected Mr. Tougaloo College and received a bachelor’s degree in education and became an Educator in the same school district he attended growing up.

In 2013, he was appointed by the Mayor of Jackson to lead a department and then published “A Dark Journey to a Light Future.” In 2015, he published his second book “If Tommie Can Do It, We Can Do It” and founded the Tommie Mabry Company. Last year, he launched the

LIl Tommie Cartoon Mascot and earned his master’s in child development.

For more information on the event, log on to weemsmh.com.