Two elections set for week

Residents of Newton County will be heading to the polls this week to decide an alderman race in the City of Newton on Friday and to select party representatives in a statewide primary on Tuesday.

Voters in Ward 4 will go the polls first on Friday, June 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to select their new city representative after former Alderman Ray Payne died in April from a car crash.

Only four candidates will be on the ballot for the city election — Terry Arrd, David Carr, Ramonica Evans and Jessie Snow. A fifth candidate, Janis Jordan, failed to receive enough signatures on her petition to qualify for the race, according to City Clerk Charlene Evans.

Then on Tuesday, June 5, the polls will be open countywide as voters will have Republican and Democratic Primaries for U.S. Senator and the Third Congressional District.

On the Republican side, voters will be choosing between Sally Doty, Morgan Dunn, Michael Guest, Whit Hughes, Perry Parker and Katherine Tate for the Third Congressional District. The crowded race was caused by incumbent Gregg Harper deciding not to seek another term in Congress.

The U.S. Senate candidates are incumbent Roger Wicker and challenger Richard Boyanton.

On the Democratic side, Newton County’s Michael Aycox will take on Neshoba County’s Michael Evans to earn a spot in the general election.

The Democratic U.S. Senate candidates are David Baria, Jensen Bohren, Jerone Garland, Victor Maurice Jr., Omeria Scott and Howard Sherman.

Biographies of Congressional Candidates

• Sally Doty of Brookhaven is an attorney and current District 39 State Senator who chairs the Senate Energy Committee.

• Morgan Dunn of Magee is the managing director of Vestra LLC, a health care service provider.

• Michael Guest of Brandon currently serves as district attorney for Rankin and Madison counties.

• Whit Hughes of Madison is the president of the Baptist Health Foundation and chief development officer of Baptist Health Systems.

• Perry Parker of Seminary has 30 years of experience working in financial markets.

• Katherine B. Tate of Jackson is former education administrator and auditor and an education consultant.

• Michael Aycox is a military veteran and a 10-year police officer with the Newton Police Department.

• Michael Evans is a poultry farmer and retired firefighter and serves District 45 of the Mississippi House of Representatives, which covers Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Winston counties.

