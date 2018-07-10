Newton Elementary Pre-K deadline is Thursday

The deadline for submitting applications for the Newton Elementary 2018-2019 Pre-K program is Thursday. Students must be 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1 and reside within the Newton Municipal School District zone to be considered for admission. Students will be selected based on screening data and other criteria, including socio-economical and educational need. Any parent or guardian interested in the Pre-K program may call the NMSD Central Office at 601-683-2451 for more information.

Obituaries

Nancy Auline Hiett Harris

Services for Nancy Auline Hiett Harris will be held Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the... READ MORE

Demetrius Thompson
Bernell Page
Annette Reeves
George Murray
Talmage Anthony

