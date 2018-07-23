Angela Nettles

Mon, 07/23/2018 - 12:44pm

Funeral Services for Angela Nettles were at Dunlap & Thames Chapel at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018. Visitation was held on Friday, July 20, 2018 at the funeral home.

 
 
