Hwy. 489 to be repaved

The Mississippi Department of Transportation began a pavement preservation operation in Central Mississippi July 16.

“Pavement preservation is a proactive treatment placed on an existing pavement and designed to extend the life of the roadway,” said Brian Ratliff, MDOT District 5 engineer. “This operation will seal existing cracks to minimize moisture penetrating through the surface and then an aggregate driving surface. With limited funding available for maintaining the state highway system, pavement preservation treatments such as this are a necessity and are being used across the nation successfully.”

This tentative route schedule in MDOT’s District 5 is dependent on weather conditions.

Newton County: 20 miles of State Route 489 from north of Scott County line to one mile south of State Route 492

Hinds County: Three and one half miles of State Route 473 from the Copiah County line to the Terry city limits

Leake County: One mile of State Route 492 from Walnut Grove to the Scott County line, Two miles of State Route 427 from State Route 16 East to the Neshoba County line, Seven miles of State Route 13 from the Scott County line to State Route 25

Rankin County: Two miles of State Route 471 from Goshen Springs to State Route 43

Scott County: Two miles of State Route 492 from the Leake County line to the end of state maintenance

During the operation, motorists should pay close attention to advanced warning and work zone signs, highway workers and equipment. Flagmen will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should be prepared for delays and intermittent stops. MDOT urges motorists to slow down when approaching and moving through work zones.