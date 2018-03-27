Newton County Academy Third 9 Weeks Honor Roll
Headmaster List
Kindergarten: Emmett Ammon, Wes Compton, Jackson Darsey, Hallie Harmon, Adalyn Steele and Bella Williams
First grade: Olivia Morgan, Elijah Herrington, Brody Dear, Samantha Williams, Marli-Clare Kelly, Sebastian Palmer, Amelia Pitts, Huck Newman and Grady Bergeron
Second grade: Maggie Campbell, Lacey Thrash, Addison Godwin, Isabella Crimm, Cooper Thrash and Gianna Little
Third grade: Matthew Thorne, Ben Norman, Bristal Miller, Braiden Walker and Mayson Hollingsworth
Fourth grade: Cooper Savell, Adriane Luke, Christopher West and Laura Eady
Fifth grade: Morgan Herrington, Sydnee Cosgrove, Sophia Collins, Lillian Nutt, Bentley Rose, Addison Mathis, Kathleen Tadlock and Tyler Thrash
Sixth grade: Addison Bergeron and William Johnston
Seventh grade: Lilly Hollingsworth, Savannah Smith, Abbie McGee, Ryan Moore and Gatlin Rose
Eighth grade: Belle Hollingsworth and Neil Garner
Ninth grade: Ashlyn Mathis
10 grade: Anna Moore and Jordan Mason
11th grade: Marla Graham, Anna Laurel Moody, Luke Alexander and Kelli Hollingsworth
12th grade: Joseph Everett, Ciara Patterson, Braxton Rose, Taylor Posey, Lexie Bounds and Logan Tadlock
Honor Roll
Kindergarten: Harry Applewhite, Devyn Graham, Jane Gilmer and Aiden Massey
First grade: Saxtyn Hollingsworth, Zane Stevens, Carson Crenshaw, Ashley Federick, Isabella Nelson, Jonathan Bunyard, Ethan Douglas and Aimee Mabry
Second grade: Ashlynn Chapman, Christopher Barrett, Brycen Pittman, Ryleigh Walker, Brennen Darsey and Reese Robinson
Third grade: Maggie Vance, Cohen Rule, Maddox Jackson, Ethan Woodham, Welton Garvin and Cooper Robinson
Fourth grade: Audri White, Valyn Crosby, Amos Castillo, Riley Taylor and Will McGee
Fifth grade :Harrison Wall, Charlotte Roland, Piper Collins, Slayden Hollingsworth, Jacob Kelly and Grace Pennington
Sixth grade: Jessalyn Savell, Ayden McDill, Rachel Tadlock, Jackson Bunyard, Addison Truhitt and Reagan Garvin
Seventh grade: Madeline Vance, Michael Buffington, Alana Gunn, Cayden Alexander, Reed Terrell, Carlee Williams, Trace Evans, McCoy Compton and Justin Crosby
Eighth grade: Macy Smith, Wesley Chapman, Taylor Garrison, Colby Hollingsworth, Braxton Kelly and Harle’ Rucker
Ninth grade: Taylor Garvin, Bella Collins, Gracie Humphreys, Zandar Bounds, William Clark, Lee Hollingsworth and Parker Castle
10th grade: Piper Rose, Hannah West, Wesley Williams, Tori Evans, Abby Compton, Eli Finnegan, Jordan Russell, Kemp Alderman and Hayden Wall
11th grade: Logan Little, Taylor Evans, Kiera Morgan, Kaleigh Cosgrove, Tripp Blasingame, Laina Morrow, Karli Blackledge, Chloe Rigdon, Patrick Williams, Lincoln Jordan, Delaney Haralson, Jace Arthur, Jacob Hitt and Madison Jay
12th grade: Montana Butler, Gigi Hitt, Gunnar Bounds, Kaige Hill and Zach Joyner