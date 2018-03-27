Newton County Academy Third 9 Weeks Honor Roll

Tue, 03/27/2018 - 4:09pm

Headmaster List

Kindergarten: Emmett Ammon, Wes Compton, Jackson Darsey, Hallie Harmon, Adalyn Steele and Bella Williams 

First grade: Olivia Morgan, Elijah Herrington, Brody Dear, Samantha Williams, Marli-Clare Kelly, Sebastian Palmer, Amelia Pitts, Huck Newman and Grady Bergeron 

Second grade: Maggie Campbell, Lacey Thrash, Addison Godwin, Isabella Crimm, Cooper Thrash and Gianna Little 

Third grade: Matthew Thorne, Ben Norman, Bristal Miller, Braiden Walker and Mayson Hollingsworth  

Fourth grade:  Cooper Savell, Adriane Luke, Christopher West and Laura Eady 

Fifth grade: Morgan Herrington, Sydnee Cosgrove, Sophia Collins, Lillian Nutt, Bentley Rose, Addison Mathis, Kathleen Tadlock and Tyler Thrash 

Sixth grade: Addison Bergeron and William Johnston  

Seventh grade: Lilly Hollingsworth, Savannah Smith, Abbie McGee, Ryan Moore and Gatlin Rose 

Eighth grade: Belle Hollingsworth and Neil Garner  

Ninth grade: Ashlyn Mathis  

10 grade: Anna Moore and Jordan Mason  

11th grade: Marla Graham, Anna Laurel Moody, Luke Alexander and Kelli Hollingsworth 

12th grade: Joseph Everett, Ciara Patterson, Braxton Rose, Taylor Posey, Lexie Bounds and Logan Tadlock

 Honor Roll

Kindergarten: Harry Applewhite, Devyn Graham, Jane Gilmer and Aiden Massey 

First grade: Saxtyn Hollingsworth, Zane Stevens, Carson Crenshaw, Ashley Federick, Isabella Nelson, Jonathan Bunyard, Ethan Douglas and Aimee Mabry 

Second grade: Ashlynn Chapman, Christopher Barrett, Brycen Pittman, Ryleigh Walker, Brennen Darsey and Reese Robinson 

Third grade: Maggie Vance, Cohen Rule, Maddox Jackson, Ethan Woodham, Welton Garvin and Cooper Robinson  

Fourth grade: Audri White, Valyn Crosby, Amos Castillo, Riley Taylor and Will McGee 

Fifth grade :Harrison Wall, Charlotte Roland, Piper Collins, Slayden Hollings­worth, Jacob Kelly and Grace Pennington  

Sixth grade: Jessalyn Savell, Ayden McDill, Rachel Tadlock, Jackson Bunyard, Addison Truhitt and Reagan Garvin  

Seventh grade: Madeline Vance, Michael Buffington, Alana Gunn, Cayden Alexander, Reed Terrell, Carlee Williams, Trace Evans, McCoy Compton and Justin Crosby  

Eighth grade: Macy Smith, Wesley Chapman, Taylor Garrison, Colby Hollingsworth, Braxton Kelly and Harle’ Rucker  

Ninth grade: Taylor Garvin, Bella Collins, Gracie Humphreys, Zandar Bounds, William Clark, Lee Hollings­worth and Parker Castle  

10th grade: Piper Rose, Hannah West, Wesley Williams, Tori Evans, Abby Compton, Eli Finnegan, Jordan Russell, Kemp Alderman and Hayden Wall   

11th grade: Logan Little, Taylor Evans, Kiera Morgan, Kaleigh Cosgrove, Tripp Blasingame, Laina Morrow, Karli Blackledge, Chloe Rigdon, Patrick Williams, Lincoln Jordan, Delaney Haralson, Jace Arthur, Jacob Hitt and Madison Jay 

12th grade: Montana Butler, Gigi Hitt, Gunnar Bounds, Kaige Hill and Zach Joyner
 

