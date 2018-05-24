Annie Mae Lewis Vance, 89, passed away on Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018, at Rosemont Assisted Living in Humble, Texas.

She was born on Feb. 14, 1929, in Granite City, Ill., to Joseph and Annie Ruby Lewis. She moved at a young age to the Dixon community in Neshoba County, Miss. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. After marrying James Herbert Vance, they moved to the Neshoba community near Union where she was a long-time teacher in the Union Public Schools. She faithfully attended Neshoba Baptist Church and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved God and her family and friends. Her hobbies included cooking, growing vegetables and flower gardening.

A funeral service was held for Mrs. Vance on Monday, May 14, 2018, at Rosemont Assisted Living in Humble, Texas. Chaplain Kenneth Faust officiated the memorial service. A graveside service was held on May 18, 2018, at Neshoba Baptist Church Cemetery led by long-time friend and neighbor, Jack Mason. Milling Funeral Home of Union oversaw the arrangements.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James Herbert Vance of Humble, Texas (formerly of Neshoba); her daughters Pamela Jordan of Humble, Texas, and Kim Posey of Houston, Texas; her sister, Velma Lou White of Union, Mississippi; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.