10 local students make ECCC 2018-2019 cheerleading squad

By ECCC SPORTS INFORMATION,
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:05am

East Central Community College in Decatur recently announced members of the 2018-2019 Cheerleading Squad following tryouts held on the Decatur campus.

Cheerleaders and their respective high schools include Jada Autman, Dylan Blackwell, Kailee Brown, Brianna Dailey and Nicole Longmire, all of Newton County; Tommy Boone and Jo Jo Grimes, both of Lake; Clark Graham, Winston Academy; Shelby Greenwood and Ethan Jenkins, both of Neshoba Central; Rebekah Scitzs and Logan Sessums, both of West Lauderdale; Jesse Stevens, Union; Abby Stokes, Kemper Academy; and Logan Tadlock and Nicole Thorne, both of Newton County Academy.

Pauline Karcher serves as cheerleader sponsor.

For more information, contact Karcher at pkarcher@eccc.edu or by calling the college’s athletic department at 601-635-6310.

