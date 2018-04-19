5 of 7 advance in tourney

Newton County advanced five of its seven spots to the Class 4A individual tournament this past week while the team finished the regular season off with a 6-1 win over Brandon.

Newton County now begins the Class 4A team playoffs as they hosted Pop­lar­ville on Monday. The individual state tournament will be in Oxford in May.

County 6, Brandon 1

Newton County finished out the regular season with a solid win over Class 6A Brandon last Monday.

In singles, Parker Chaney fell 6-0, 6-1 in the only loss for the Cougars. In girls singles, Kamryn Rodriguez grabbed a win as she won 6-2, 3-6, 10-6 in a third-set tiebreaker.

In boys doubles, Dylan Barnett and Lee Hill won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Parker Chaney and Daylon Nance won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.

In girls doubles, Josie Hurst and Ali Grace Walker won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while Kailee Brown and Lauren Addy won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. In mixed doubles, Joel Hill and Kayla Baucum won 6-2, 7-5.

Division 5-4A Tournament

In boys singles, Parker Chaney beat Quitman 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and lost to West Lauderdale 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.

In girls singles, Kamryn Rodriguez won her semifinal match against Northeast Jones 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. In the final, Rodriguez lost 6-2, 6-0 to West Lauderdale. As runnerup, Rodriguez qualifies for the state tournament in Oxford in May.

In boys doubles, Dylan Barnett and Lee Hill beat Northeast 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and West Lauderdale 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals to advance to the finals. On the other side, Peyton Chaney and Daylon Nance lost 6-4, 6-4 to West Lauderdale in the semis. In the finals, Barnett and Hill beat West Lauderdale 7-5, 6-1 in the finals to qualify for the state tournament.

In girls doubles, Newton County swept both teams through to the finals. On one side, Josie Hurst and Ali Grace Walker beat Northeast 6-0, 6-0 and then beat West Lauderdale 6-0, 6-0. On the other side, Kailee Brown and Lauren Addy beat Northeast 6-0, 6-0 and West Lauderdale 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the finals. As the No. 1 team, Hurst and Walker were crowned the 5-4A No. 1 girls champions and both teams have qualified for the state tournament.

In mixed doubles, Joel Hill and Kayla Baucum mashed Northeast 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and then beat West Lauderdale 6-1, 6-0 in the finals.



