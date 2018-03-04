Bobby Addy two-man scramble set for May 19-20

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 5:20pm

Decatur Country Club will host the 6th annual Bobby Addy Memorial Hog Tournament Two-Man Scramble May 19-20.

Entry fees are $80 per person or $160 per team, and that includes food during Saturday round, a meal Saturday night for golfer and one guest with Calcutta following, and a mulligan. The field is limited to first 60 paid teams. Entry fees must be received no later than May 11. No refunds and no exceptions after May 14. The first 30 paid teams have choice of Saturday tee times.

Make checks payable to Decatur Country Club.  Send entry forms to Ken Stringer, 1113 Country Club Road, Decatur, MS 39327.  For more information, call 601-507-4689, 601-214-9111 or 769-257-1176.

Send us your sports news. Email your info and photos to sports@newtoncountyappeal.com. Please identify everyone in all submitted photos. For more information, call 601-774-9433.

