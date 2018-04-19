County falls to No. 1 team, misses playoffs

The Newton Count Cougars had their hands full with top-ranked West Lauderdale this past week, losing a pair of run-rule games to the rival Knights.

Newton County managed only three hits in the two games, losing 10-0 on Tuesday and 11-0 on Friday.

Newton County, who will miss the playoffs, will finish the regular season this week as they host Enterprise on Monday on Senior night to finish the regular season.

West Lauderdale 10, County 0

The Cougars managed only one hit in a five-inning shutout loss to the top-ranked Knights on Tuesday.

West scored single runs in the first, second and fourth, two in the third and finished off with five in the fifth.

Hayze West had County’s only hit.

Harber Reese got the start and pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out two. Gavin Bailey pitched in relief and gave up two runs on two hits and one walk.

West Lauderdale 11, County 0

West Lauderdale used a pair of four-run innings to take a second run-rule win over the Cougars on Friday.

West scored four in the first and sixth while adding two in the second and one in the fourth.

County had just two hits in the contest as Hayden West had a double and Kamon Shelwood had a single.

Hayden West to the start and pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up nine runs, only four of which were earned, on none hits and three walks while striking out three. Hayze West pitched the last 2/3 of an inning and gave up two unearned runs on one walk.