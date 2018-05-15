ECCC holding football showcases for unsigned high school seniors and juniors

The East Central Community College football program is hosting showcases for unsigned high school seniors and for high school juniors on Friday, May 18, at Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

The showcase for unsigned high school football seniors begins at 12:30 p.m. All current high school seniors who have not signed to play football in college next year are invited. The cost is $10 per participant.

The showcase for current high school football juniors (rising seniors) will begin at 9 a.m. The cost is $5 per participant.

At both showcases, players will be tested in the broad jump, short shuttle, and 40-yard dash, and offensive and defensive linemen will bench press 225 or 185 for repetitions.

In addition to the combine drills, position specific drills will be conducted by position coaches. Combine drills will conclude with one-on-one competitions. An official height and weight will be taken as well.

Players must bring cleats and a current physical. No helmet is required.

“Prospects could be offered at the event,” said ECCC offensive line/tight ends coach Dennis Alexander.

For more information, contact Alexander at dalexander@eccc.edu or Mickey Mays at mmays@eccc.edu.