Hornets face winner-take-all final game of opening series

The Lake Hornets face a do-or-die Game 3 against Baldwyn this week in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Lake won Game 1 of the series 4-3 before dropping Game 2 on Friday 13-7 to force a deciding Game 3. In other action last week, Lake beat Pelahatchie 2-1 and Morton 9-6.

Game 3 of the series has bee moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Game 3 winner would face Calhoun City in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Calhoun City beat Leland 25-1 and 15-5 in the first round of the playoffs.

Baldwyn 13, Lake 7

Baldwyn took advantage of five errors to score 11 unearned runs and take a six-run win over the Hornets on Friday.

Lake score two in the first and one in the second to go up 3-0. Baldwyn then scored seven in the second and two in the third to go up 9-3. Lake fought back with two in the fifth and sixth innings to cut the lead 9-7. But Baldwyn scored four in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.

Lake outhit Baldwyn 11-8 as Drew Moore was 4-for-4 with three doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Grant Tune was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Will Geter was also 2-for-3. Desmond Harris and Seth Harrison each stole two bases.

Grant Tune got the start and pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up five unearned runs on two hits. Brady McGee pitched four innings and gave up eight runs, only two earned, on six hits while striking out seven. Mickey Parker got the final out.

Lake 4, Baldwyn 3

The Hornets got a dominant pitching performance from Drew Moore as they took a one-run win over the Bearcats on Thursday.

Moore gave up two hits and four walks as he gave up three runs while striking out 10. Brady McGee pitched the final inning to pick up the save.

Lake scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings on seven hits. Mark Qualls was 2-for-3 while Seth Harrison had a home run and drove in two runs. Drew Moore had a double and drove in a run while Brady McGee singled and scored. Will Geter doubles while Grant Tune had Lake’s other hit. McGee also had two stolen bases for Lake.

Lake 2, Pelahatchie 1

Lake got six innings of shutout relief from Nathon Lott to take a one-run win on Tuesday.

Pelahatchie scored one in the first and Lake scored one in the third and fifth innings to take the win.

Lake had just four hits in the contest. Brady McGee doubled and scored twice. Drew Moore also had an RBI single while Seth Harrison and Will Geter added hits.

Grant Tune got the start and pitched just one inning, giving up one run on two hits while Lott scattered five hits over six innings and struck out nine.

Lake 9, Morton 6

Lake used a six-run fifth inning to take a three-run win over the Panthers on Monday.

Drew Moore had a single and drove in two runs while Mark Qualls and Will Geter each scored two runs apiece. Nathon Lott and Seth Harrison each singled and scored.

The Hornets used five pitchers in the non-division contest as Drew Moore, Mickey Parker, Nathon Lott, Seth Harrison and Brady McGee all saw time on the mound.