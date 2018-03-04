Lady Cougars add two more victories this week

Newton County picked up two more wins on the softball diamond this past week.

The Lady Cougars picked up a key 2-0 win over Northeast Jones on Tuesday and then beat Clarkdale 6-2 on Friday.

Newton County improves to 13-5-1 on the season while the Lady Cougars will host Northeast Jones on Tuesday and will play a doubleheader at Northeast Lauderdale on Thursday.

County 6, Clarkdale 2

Newton County got a solid pitching performance from Brittany Thomas, as the Lady Cougars took a four-run win over Clarkdale on Friday.

With the game tied at 1-1 after two innings, Newton County scored two runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 3-1 lead. The Lady Cougars added three insurance runs in the sixth inning to take the win.

Newton County had nine hits in the contest, as Jada McDougle was 3-for-3 with a triple and home run while scoring two runs. Landree Amis was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Katelyn Gipson was 2-for-3 while Karlye Tolbird had a double and drove in a run. Alex Weir, Lizzy Hollingswroth and Lorren Ivey also scored runs while Shelby Anderson had an RBI.

Thomas pitched seven innings and gave up two runs and five hits while striking out eight and walking three.

County 2, Northeast Jones 0

Newton County scattered nine hits and got a shutout from Shelby Anderson to take a key Division 5-4A victory on Tuesday.

County scored one in the second and fourth innings for their only runs.

County had nine hits in the contest as Brittany Thomas was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored while Jada McDougle was also 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Lorren Ivey and Landree Amis each had singles and one RBIs. Katelyn Gipson and Thomas also scored runs.

Shelby Anderson pitched all seven innings and gave up three runs on two walks while striking out three.