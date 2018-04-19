Lake enters postseason winning 2 of 3 games

The Lake Lady Hornets won two out of three contests this past week.

Lake hammered Puckett 10-0 on Monday and dropped a key 4-0 decision to Philadelphia on Tuesday. Lake finished the week with a 10-2 win over Sebastopol on Thursday.

Lake, now 18-7, will host Forest on Monday and will host Union on Tuesday with the No. 2 spot in the Division 4-2A standings up for grabs.

Lake 10, Puckett 0

The Lady Hornets got all the runs they needed in the first inning to take a five-inning win over Puckett on Monday.

Lake scored three in the first and fifth innings with four in the fourth.

Lake had 15 hits in the contest as Laurel Breland was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Taylor Duncan was 2-for-3 with three runs scored while Reagan Clark was 3-for-4 with a double. Hannah Wilkerson was 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored while Landry LeBlanc was 2-for-3.

Duncan had three stolen bases while Breland had two.

Kate Gladney started on the mound and pitched her best game of the year, scattering four hits and one walk over five innings while striking out four.

Philadelphia 4, Lake 0

The Lady Tornadoes got a dominant pitching performance from Nia Luckett to shut down the Lady Hornets on Tuesday.

Philly scored one in the first and three in the fourth.

Lake only had one hit, a double by Olivia Clay.

Taylor Duncan started in the circle for Lake, giving up four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10.

Lake 10, Sebastopol 2

The Lady Hornets used a five-run fifth inning to take an eight-run win over the Lady Bobcats on Thursday.

After each team scored two runs in the first inning, Lake scored two in the third, five in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Lake had 11 hits in the contest, led by Laurel Breland who was 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored. Hannah Wilkerson was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Reagan Clark was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Olivia Clay was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Jordan McLemore pitched three innings and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while Taylor Duncan pitched the final four innings and gave up one hit and three walks while striking out four.