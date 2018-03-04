Lake Lady Hornets win only matchup of slow week

By ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 5:04pm

The Lake Lady Hornets only got in one game last week but made the most out of it.

The Lady Hornets got some solid pitching from Taylor Duncan and some big hits from Olivia Clay has they easily dispatched of Puckett 8-2 on Monday.

Lake will host Scott Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will travel to Union on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. varsity only contest. Lake will travel to Newton on Thursday and host Clarkdale on Friday.

Lake 8, Puckett 1

The Lady Hornets scored late, as they pulled away to take a seven-run win over Puckett on Monday.

Lake went ahead 1-0 in the first inning and held that lead through the first four innings. The Lady Hornets started to pull away, as they scored two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh. Puckett scored one run in the fifth.

Lake had 10 hits in the contest, led by Olivia Clay who was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Hannah Wilkerson was 2-for-3 with a run scored while Jordan McLemore was 2-for-4. Reagan Clark had a double, drove in one run and scored twice. Landry LeBlanc and Taylor Duncan each had a double and scored a run.

Duncan got the start on the mound and pitched a seven-inning, complete game. She gave up one run on one hits and walked two while she struck out three.

