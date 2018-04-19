NCA notches win over Leake Aca.

The Newton County Academy tennis team won it’s only match last week as the Generals took an 8-1 win over Leake Academy on Thursday in Decatur.

“The wind played a factor for both teams today but playing in adverse conditions will prepare us better for the future,” NCA coach Pete Mazzella said. “One Girls doubles (made a great come back today against a solid Leake team. Kayla played probably the best match of her career.

On the girls side, Leake’s Amber Hollis grabbed the only point for the Rebels as she beat Tori Evans 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker. At No. 2 girls singles, Ashley Barrett beat Malina Mangrum 6-4, 6-0.

In girls doubles, NCA won both points as Kayla Douglas and Anna Moore beat Sadie Ogletree and Courtney Gill 2-6, 7-6(3), 10-4 in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 1 spot. At No. 2 girls doubles, Piper Rose and Marla Graham beat Anna Breazeale and Addy Page 6-1, 6-0.

On the boys side, NCA won both of the singles matches with forfeit wins. At doubles, Luke Alexander and Ethan McDill beat Jackson Adams and Tucker Cain 6-3, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Jordan Mason and Tripp Blassingame beat Marshall Robertson and Walker White 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot. At mixed doubles, Kelli Hollingsworth and Eli Finnegan beat Meridith Adams and Matthew Breazeale 6-3, 6-2.

NCA will travel to Greenville St. Joseph on Tuesday in their only scheduled match of the week. Friday’s match against Manchester was rained out.