NCHS gears up for playoffs

The Newton County Lady Cougars added three more wins to their total this week as the playoffs fast approach.

Newton County took a pair of wins over rival West Lauderdale, winning 3-2 on Monday and 13-0 on Thursday. The Lady Cougars finished out the week with a 12-2 win over Clarkdale.

Newton County, now 19-5-1, has won eight in a row and will finish out the regular season this week, hosting Enterprise on Monday at 6:30 p.m. and traveling to Neshoba Central on Tuesday in a 6 p.m. contest.

County 3, West Lauderdale 2

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on to take a one-run win over rival West Lauderdale on Monday.

County scored one in the first and two in the second to go up 3-0. After four scoreless innings, West scored two runs in the top of the seventh.

County had eight hits in the contest as Katelyn Gipson and Jessi Thaggard were each 2-for-3 in the game. Shelby Anderson had a two-run single while Jada McDougle had a single, stole two bases and scored a run.

Anderson got the start in the circle and pitched all seven innings, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three.

County 13, West Lauderdale 0

The Lady Cougars got a shutout pitching performance from Brittany Thomas and took a five-inning, run-rule win over West Lauderdale on Thursday.

County scored one in the second, two in the third, seven in the fourth and three in the fifth.

County had 13 hits in the contest as Lorren Ivey had a big day, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Thomas was 3-for-4 while Landree Amis was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Katelyn Gipson reached on an error twice, scored three times and drove in two runs. Lizzy Hollingsworth had a triple and drove in two runs while Shelby Anderson and Lanie Phillips each scored twice.

Thomas got the start in the circle and pitched five innings and scattered four hits and two walks while striking out just one.

County 12, Clarkdale 2

The Lady Cougars overcame an early deficit to take a five-inning, run-rule win over the Lady Bulldogs on Friday.

Clarkdale scored two runs in the first inning as Newton County responded with six in the second, one in the third and fifth innings and four in the fourth.

County had 11 hits in the contest as Brittany Thomas was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Jada McDougle was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Shelby Anderson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Landree Amis was 2-for-3. Katelyn Gipson and Lizzy Hollingsworth each had one hit and one RBI while Alex Weir scored twice.

Anderson got the start and pitched four innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out two. Thomas pitched the final inning, getting the last three outs in seven pitches.