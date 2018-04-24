NCHS season ends with big win

Newton County ended its baseball season on a high note last week with a 7-5 win over Enterprise on Monday.

Newton County scored first as the Cougars scored two in the first and one in the second. After a pair of scoreless innings, Enterprise scored four runs in the fourth to go up 4-3. Newton County scored two runs in the fifth to go back up 5-4.

Enterprise tied the score at 5-5 with a single run in the sixth inning. Newton County then scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and held in the seventh to take the win.

Newton County had just five hits in the contest and took advantage of three walks.

Tyson Wood was 2-for-2 while Kamon Shelwood had a single and two RBIs. Eli Harrison had a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Gavin Bailey also had an RBI single while Jacob Mott and Tyler Fitch each scored two runs.

Hayze West got the start and pitched five innings, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six. Harber Reese pitched the last two innings and gave up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two.