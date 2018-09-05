Newton 4x800m wins state

One of the most exciting events of the day was one of the first on Friday at the Class 2A State Track Meet.

The Newton team of Jadarious Hardy, Ladarious Hardy, Tyreke Snow and Jeremiah Morris won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:47.93, beating out Leflore County who finished with a time of 8:51.71.

Newton trailed for most of the event until Ladarious Hardy got the baton on the last leg.

“It was surprising, especially with a seventh grader in there,” coach Ed McGowin said. “When we got the baton on the last leg, we were half a lap behind and Ladarious Hardy caught the boy and won by 15 yards. It was really something to see. He was really running.”

Ladarious Hardy then showed out again in the 300-meter hurdles as he took first place with a time of 41.61, edging out Tyreke Justice of Calhoun City who had a time of 41.81.

“When Ladarious ran the 300 hurdles, I had been telling the coach at Hinds to watch him,” McGowin said. “After he ran, he came and told me that he needed that boys name. So now, I’m going to take them to Hinds this week and let them try out for the track team. I think they can run at that level and hope they get a chance to do that.”

• In the 100-meter dash, Kendrick Harried finished eighth with a time of 11.57. Strayhorn’s Cameron Crump was first with a time of 10.59.

• In the boys 4x200-meter relay, Newton finished third with a time of 1:32.98, just behind Amite County and Collins. On the 4x200 team was Sirvares Snow, Zachary Johnson, Zackariah Johnson and Kendrick Harried.

• In the 200-meter dash, Zachary Johnson finished sixth with a time of 23.65.

• In the triple jump, Geromy Hardy finished seventh with a distance of 36 feet, 10.5 inches. Javeious Purvis of Pelahatchie finished first with a distance of 41 feet, 3.5 inches.

• In the long jump, Alex Hamilton finished third with a final jump of 21 feet, 5.5 inches. Cameron Crump of Strayhorn finished first with a jump of 24 feet, 8.5 inches.