Sports briefs 5/02/18

Annual ECCC Warrior Golf Classic Moves to Friday, May 11

The 17th Warrior Golf Classic sponsored by the East Central Community College Alumni Association will be held on Friday, May 11, the first time the annual event has been held on a Friday to better accommodate the participating golfers.

The tournament will again be held at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw, moving this year to the Oaks Course to provide golfers with a different venue.

The four-person scramble will start an hour later this year, at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The Warrior Golf Classic will conclude with a buffet lunch and awards ceremony around 3:30 p.m.

Golfers can register online at www.eccc.edu/estore. Gold Sponsorships are available for $700, which includes entry fees for a four-person team and a Hole Sponsorship. Food and Beverage Sponsorships, Hole Sponsorships, and T-Shirt Sponsorships are $200 each.

Cost for individual players is $165. If needed, individual entrants will be grouped with other individuals to form a four-person team.

All registered players will receive range balls before play, greens fees, cart, and lunch. Mulligans will also be available for purchase.

The deadline to register is Monday, May 7.

For more information, contact LeBlanc at dleblanc@eccc.edu or 601-635-6327.

ECCC men’s basketball hosting summer player camps

The East Central Community College men’s basketball program is hosting an Individual Skills Camp and an Overnight Camp in June.

Both camps are at Brackeen-Wood Gym on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

The Individual Skills Camp for boys ages 8-16 is June 11-13, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The cost is $65 per player and each camper receives a T-shirt.

The Overnight Camp for boys ages 11-17 is June 25-26, 2018. Campers will check-in at 2 p.m. on June 25 and check-out at Noon on June 26. The cost is $150 per player and each camper receives a T-shirt. Dinner and breakfast is provided, and concessions will be available.

Online registration is available at: www.eccc.edu/mens-basketball-overnight-camp.

For more information contact ECCC head men’s basketball coach Robert Thompson at rthompson@eccc.edu or assistant coach Dylan Shields at dshields@eccc.edu.