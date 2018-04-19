Union ends season in division tourney

Union’s tennis team ended its season in the division tournament this past week without advancing anyone to the state tournament.

In singles, Francelle Parija lost 6-1, 6-1 to Madison St. Joseph on the boys side while Britley Milling lost 6-0, 6-1 on the girls side.

In boys doubles, Cross Franklin and Michael Hurley lost to Philadelphia 6-0, 6-1. Union got it’s only match win as Sage Gunn and Byars Cliburn beat Pisgah 6-2, 6-2. Gunn and Cliburn then lost to Madison St. Joseph 6-0, 6-0 to end their season.

In mixed doubles, EJ Campbell and Mallory McGee lost to Pisgah 6-1, 6-2.

In girls doubles, Union lost both matches as Logan McGraw and Haley McKinnon lost 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 to Pisgah while Meagan Graham and Shania Moore lost 5-7, 6-4, 2-6 to Pisgah in third-set tiebreakers.