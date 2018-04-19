Union ends season in division tourney

By ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 4:16pm

Union’s tennis team ended its season in the division tournament this past week without advancing anyone to the state tournament.

In singles, Francelle Parija lost 6-1, 6-1 to Madison St. Joseph on the boys side while Britley Milling lost 6-0, 6-1 on the girls side.

In boys doubles, Cross Franklin and Michael Hurley lost to Philadelphia 6-0, 6-1. Union got it’s only match win as Sage Gunn and Byars Cliburn beat Pisgah 6-2, 6-2. Gunn and Cliburn then lost to Madison St. Joseph 6-0, 6-0 to end their season.

In mixed doubles, EJ Campbell and Mallory McGee lost to Pisgah 6-1, 6-2.

In girls doubles, Union lost both matches as Logan McGraw and Haley McKinnon lost 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 to Pisgah while Meagan Graham and Shania Moore lost 5-7, 6-4, 2-6 to Pisgah in third-set tiebreakers. 

