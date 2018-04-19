Union, Lake split key series

Union and Lake split a pair of games on the baseball diamond this past week.

Lake secured the Division 4-2A title on Tuesday night with a 5-4 walk-off win against Union. The Yellowjackets returned the favor on Friday night with a 5-2 win over Lake to finish second in the division.

Lake, now 17-6 on the season, will finish the regular season with a home game on Monday against Morton and will travel to Pelahatchie on Tuesday. The Hornets finish Division 4-2A play with a 7-1 record and will host a first-round playoff game on Thursday, likely against Baldwyn.

Union, now 12-10 on the season, will finish the regular season with a home game on Monday against Quitman at 7 p.m. and then travel to Nanih Waiya on Tuesday. The Yellowjackets finish as the No. 2 seed and will open the Class 2A playoffs on Thursday by hosting New Site at 6 p.m. Game 2 will be at New Site on Friday and Game 3 will be on Monday at Union at 6 p.m. if necessary.

Lake 6, Union 5

Lake scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh as Seth Harrison delivered a walkoff hit to give the Hornets the Division 4-2A championship.

Union jumped out to the early lead, scoring two in the third and three in the fourth to go up 5-0. But Lake responded with two runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to take the win.

Lake had seven hits in the contest, led by Grant Tune who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Nathon Lott was 2-for-4 while Harrison was credited with three RBIs. Brady McGee and Mark Qualls each had hits and scored runs while Will Geter had Lake’s other hit. Drew Moore also scored two runs.

Union only had three hits in the contest as Cameron Sones had a double and drove in two RBIs. Casey Morris and Micheal McDonald each had singles and scored runs while J.T. Vance had two walks and scored two runs.

Drew Moore got the start on the mound for Lake as he pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on two hits and six walks while striking out three. Brady McGee picked up the win as he pitched 3 1/3 innings as he gave up one hit and struck out seven.

Lane Hanna started for Union and pitched six innings as the senior gave up for runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven. Jaylon Buckley pitched the last inning, giving up two unearned runs on two hits.

Union 5, Lake 2

Lake only had one hit as they dropped a three-run decision to Union on Friday.

Union scored two runs in the second and sixth innings and one in the third. Lake scored its two runs in the third inning.

Union had five hits as Jacob Moore was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Trevor Patchin had a single and one RBI while Casey Moore and Jaylon Buckley each had singles. Micheal McDonald and Lane Hanna each scored two runs.

Drew Moore had Lake’s only hit.

Moore started for Union and picked up the win as he pitched six innings and gave up two unearned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out 13. Buckley go the save as he pitched the final inning, walking two and striking out one.

Grant Tune was tagged with the loss for Lake, giving up five runs on five hits while striking out eight in six innings.