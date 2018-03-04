Union racks up run-rule wins over Newton last week

The Union Yellowjackets swept a pair of contests last week as they run-ruled Newton 13-1 and 17-1.

“That’s two more big district wins,” Union coach Dustin Hamrick said. “But we have got the biggest games of the season coming up.”

Union, now 10-8 on the season, has a key 4-2A series with Philadelphia this week. The Yellowjackets will host the Tornadoes on Tuesday and travel to Philadelphia on Friday. They will travel to Neshoba Central on Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest

Union 13, Newton 1

The Tigers only managed one hit as the Yellowjackets took a 12-run win in the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday at Union.

Union scored five in the first, four in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth.

Union had nine hits in the game and took advantage of seven errors. J.T. Vance led the way as he went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Casey Morris was 2-for-3 with a double while Jacob Moore was 2-for-3 with a triple. Trevor Patchin and Lane Hanna each scored two runs and had one RBI while Jaylon Buckley scored two runs and had two RBIs. Brandon Felton scored two runs while Micheal McDonald had two RBIs.

Morris got the start on the mound and pitched four innings as he gave up one run on one hit and struck out 12.

Tony Burks got the start for Newton and pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up 13 runs on nine hits and one walk. Tre Hillie had Newton’s only hit and scored their only run.

Union 17, Newton 1

Union scored 12 runs in the first inning and cruised to a three-inning, run-rule victory on the second game of the doubleheader on Tuesday.

After Union scored 12 in the first, the Yellowjackets added two in the second and three in the third.

Union had 11 hits and took advantage of 11 Newton errors. Casey Morris was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Micheal McDonald was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Jacob Moore was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Trevor Patchin had a double, scored twice and drove in two runs. Brandon Felton, Jaylon Buckley and Lane Hanna each scored two runs apiece.

Judd Young got the start on the mound and pitched a three-inning no-hitter, giving up one run on three walks while striking out seven.

Tony Burks scored Newton’s only run as he reached on a walk.