Wellerman earns top seed in MACJC

The East Central Community College men’s and women’s tennis teams played their final regular season matches before next week’s State/Region 23 Tournament, falling to the nationally ranked teams from Meridian Community College in matches played in Meridian.

The ECCC women lost 7-2 to No. 23 ranked Meridian, while the East Central men fell 9-0 to No. 10 Meridian.

East Central returns to Meridian April 19-21 for the 2018 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges State/National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 Tournament.

East Central freshman Bethany Wellerman will be the No. 1 seed in her flight at the State/Region 23 Tournament. The product of Newton County Academy beat Meridian’s Katherine Mitchell 6-0, 6-1 to cap an undefeated MACJC season. Wellerman is now 11-0 against state teams.

In the women’s doubles matches at Meridian, Meridian’s Rachel Sollie/Kennedy Rodriguez defeated EC’s Alexis Tindall of Newton County Academy and Caylee Grace Yarborough; and Meridian’s Mitchell/Kelsea Baksh beat EC’s Julia Johnston and Sara Mazzella of Newton County Academy, 8-4.

In the women’s singles, Wellerman defeated Mitchell; and Baksh beat EC’s Johnston, 6-2, 6-3.

ECCC Tennis Drops Pair of Road Matches at Hinds

East Central Community College’s men’s and women’s tennis teams dropped a pair of matches to Hinds Community College on Monday, April 9, in Raymond.

The East Central men fell 8-1 to the No. 15 Hinds Eagles, while the Lady Warriors dropped a 6-3 match to the Hinds Lady Eagles.

A bright spot for the ECCC women was that freshman Bethany Wellerman of Newton County Academy remained undefeated in singles play in MACJC matches, said East Central head coach Jay Pacelli.

In the women’s doubles matches, Hinds’ Madison Curtis/Anna Hayden Taylor beat EC’s Alexis Tindall of Newton County Academy; and Hinds’ Jordan Warren/Brooke Myers beat EC’s Julia Johnston and Sara Mazzella of Newton County Academy, 8-6.

In the women’s singles, EC’s Tindall defeated Warren, 1-6, 6-4, 13-11, and EC’s Wellerman beat Olivia White, 6-1, 6-0.