Yellowjackets fall in three matches

The Union tennis team lost three matches last week as they fell 7-0 to Newton County Academy and 6-1 to Pisgah. Union got close against Puckett in a 4-3 loss.

Puckett 4, Union 3

Puckett took a close one-point win over Union on Tuesday.

In singles, Union’s Francelle Parijo grabbed a 6-2, 7-6 win while Destiny Shepard lost 6-0, 6-0 on the girls side.

In boys doubles, Byars Cliburn and Sage Gunn won 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 1 spot while Cross Franklin and Michael Hurley lost 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Logan McGraw and Brittey Milling lost 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Meghan Graham and Shania Moore won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Puckett took the match as Mallory Magee and E.J. Campbell fell 6-1, 6-3.

Pisgah 6, Union 1

Union only managed one point against Pisgah in a division contest.

In singles, Francelle Parijo lost 6-0, 6-0 on the boys side while Brittey Milling lost 6-0, 6-0 on the girls side.

In boys doubles, Byars Cliburn and Sage Gunn lost 4-6, 6-4, 10-2 in a third-set tiebreaker while Cross Franklin and Michael Hurley lost 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Logan McGraw and Haley McKinnion lost 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Megan Graham and Shania Moore won 7-6, 4-6, 10-1 in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. spot.

In mixed doubles, E.J. Campbell and Mallory McGee lost 6-1, 7-5.

NCA 7, Union 0

NCA had little trouble with Union last week, winning all seven matches with relative ease.

On the girls side, the Lady Generals were dominant. In singles, NCA’s Tori Evans beat Destiny Edwards 6-1, 6-0. On the doubles side, Anna Moore and Kayla Douglas beat Logan McCraw and Hailey McKinnion 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot. At No. 2 girls doubles, Marla Graham and Piper Rose beat Shania Moore and Megan Graham 6-0, 6-2.

On the boys side, Micah Douglas easily won in singles beating Francelle Parijo 6-0, 6-1. In boys doubles, Ethan McDill and Luke Alexander beat Byars Cliburn and Sage Gunn 6-1, 7-5 at the No. 1 spot. At No. 2 boys doubles, Tripp Blasingame and Jordon Mason beat Cross Franklin and Micheal Hurley 6-2, 6-1.

In mixed double, Kelli Hollingsworth and Eli Finnegan beat E.J. Campbell and Mallory McGee 6-1, 6-0.